Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.80. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lumen Technologies traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. 6,491,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 26,962,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

