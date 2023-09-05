Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,195 shares of company stock worth $34,456,986 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $550.32. 511,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.43. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $555.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.48.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

