LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,091 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.49. 8,560,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,359,854. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

