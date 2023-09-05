Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VOE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.08. 137,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

