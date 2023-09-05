Girard Partners LTD. Sells 211 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.33. 20,813,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,575,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.33 and its 200-day moving average is $351.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

