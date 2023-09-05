Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. 9,291,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,819,566. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.