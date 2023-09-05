LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.22. 359,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.