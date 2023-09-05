Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. 972,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

