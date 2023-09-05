Clear Street LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU)

Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $997,000.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YOTAU remained flat at $10.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

