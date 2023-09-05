4,487 Shares in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU) Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

IVCBU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

