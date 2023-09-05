4,194 Shares in Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Insight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $979,000.

Insight Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:INAQU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Insight Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

About Insight Acquisition

Insight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the FinTech, wealth, asset, investment management, and insurance tech sectors.

