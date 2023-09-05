Clear Street LLC Increases Stock Position in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKU)

Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKU – Free Report) by 4,595.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATAKU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,834,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000.

ATAKU stock remained flat at $10.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

