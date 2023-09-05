JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 238

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 209 ($2.64) to GBX 238 ($3.01) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBRY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 274.50 ($3.47).
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
