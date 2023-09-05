Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.37. 119,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 778,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,892 shares of company stock worth $266,847. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 35.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

