Lancashire’s (LRE) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 670 ($8.46) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 706.43 ($8.92).
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
