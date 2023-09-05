AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £110 ($138.92) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £126 ($159.13) to £127 ($160.39) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £118.95 ($150.23).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 42 ($0.53) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting £107.32 ($135.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £107.44 and its 200 day moving average price is £112.51. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,499.21 ($119.97) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($156.50). The company has a market capitalization of £166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,428.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.