Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $35.97. Approximately 11,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 120,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,024,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,832 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $3,429,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Stories

