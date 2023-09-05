Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.45) to GBX 560 ($7.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.95) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 589.50 ($7.45).
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
