Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.43 and last traded at $132.89. 13,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 91,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Balchem Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 28.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Balchem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Balchem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

