Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Top Pick” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JMAT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.78) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.78) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.31) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,225 ($28.10).
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 1.7 %
Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey
In related news, insider Liam Condon bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($23.35) per share, for a total transaction of £388.29 ($490.39). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($20.72) per share, with a total value of £393.84 ($497.40). Also, insider Liam Condon purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($23.35) per share, for a total transaction of £388.29 ($490.39). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67 shares of company stock worth $115,503. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
