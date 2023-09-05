Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,292,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 14.45% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,005,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 360,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,499. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

