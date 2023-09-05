Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.99 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,435,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned 13.29% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,988,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.37. 1,308,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

