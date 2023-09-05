Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.85 Billion Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned 43.20% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,853,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. 503,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

