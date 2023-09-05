Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 255,000 Shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

Cohanzick Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,000 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of HCM Acquisition worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get HCM Acquisition alerts:

HCM Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

HCMA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 25,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

HCM Acquisition Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.