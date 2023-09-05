Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLUFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORLU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter worth $461,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $974,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,945,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORLU traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

