Cohanzick Management LLC Lowers Stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Cohanzick Management LLC cut its stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,477 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVE. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 732,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 60.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 472,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVe Mobility Acquisition alerts:

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EVE stock remained flat at $10.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,424. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.