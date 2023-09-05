80,000 Shares in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU) Bought by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,550,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000.

Shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

