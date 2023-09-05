Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,933,375 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,806,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933,375 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.53% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $7,731,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,744. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $448.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.