Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 15.32% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $15,444,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.35. 684,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

