Cohanzick Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Cohanzick Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,658 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 300.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVII remained flat at $10.41 during trading on Tuesday. 17,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,531. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

