Cohanzick Management LLC Trims Holdings in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Battery Future Acquisition were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 418.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 73,887 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 154,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BFAC stock remained flat at $10.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,970. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

