Cohanzick Management LLC Takes Position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. TMT Acquisition makes up approximately 1.0% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $607,000.

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMTCU remained flat at $10.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

TMT Acquisition Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

