Cohanzick Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Free Report) by 263.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I makes up 1.7% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 847,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 784,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,455,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 30.0% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGGC remained flat at $10.68 on Tuesday. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

