Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,509,114 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,428,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,302.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,140,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,540,693 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.