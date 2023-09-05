Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Shares Purchased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 813,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 166,653 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 348,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 513.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 298,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 933.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 192,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $2,091,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

NYSE:WAVC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. 104,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,914. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.