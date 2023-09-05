Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Cohanzick Management LLC lessened its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II comprises about 2.4% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,940,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $20,002,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Down 0.2 %

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Shares of NYSE APGB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,113. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

(Free Report)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.