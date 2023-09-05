Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Holdings Increased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 221.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,005 shares during the period. Screaming Eagle Acquisition makes up 3.8% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,153,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,872,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after buying an additional 2,120,686 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 184.0% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 794,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 999,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCRM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,457. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

