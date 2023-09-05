Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.11. 2,023,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,080,391. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

