Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $505.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.71.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

