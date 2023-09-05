Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,943 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 211.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. 112,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,437. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

