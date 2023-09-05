Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.34.

Shopify Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. 5,082,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,099,293. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.