Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,503,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,428,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of YEAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. 27,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.