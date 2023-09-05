Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MVPS remained flat at $18.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 834. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.39. Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Profile

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

