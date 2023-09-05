AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.46. AlTi Global shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 10,633 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

AlTi Global Stock Up 4.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 313.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AlTi Global by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth $3,216,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 355.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 145,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

