HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $12.93

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $12.50. HilleVax shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 5,809 shares.
HilleVax Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 13.80.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
