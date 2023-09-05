HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $12.93

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $12.50. HilleVax shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 5,809 shares.

HilleVax Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 13.80.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

HilleVax Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in HilleVax during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HilleVax by 162.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HilleVax by 105.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HilleVax by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

