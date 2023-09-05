CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.13

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.13 and last traded at C$33.13, with a volume of 112447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. CAE had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.179377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

