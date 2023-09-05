Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.06

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 42635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Mission Produce Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,661,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,040. 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,372,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 381,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after purchasing an additional 533,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 368,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 113,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Further Reading

