Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.64

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 106373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRNT

Verint Systems Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $53,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $248,475.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.