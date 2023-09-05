American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Trading Down 5%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.37 and last traded at $76.08. 6,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 108,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.

Several analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

