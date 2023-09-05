Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.01

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 1421971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 59,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $711,152.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 627,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,945.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 59,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $711,152.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 627,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,945.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,830,357 shares of company stock worth $137,653,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.